Police are appealing for information following an assault in the Broadhaven area on August 5, 2019.

A Dyfed-Powys Police spokesman said they have followed all possible lines of enquiry, and are now appealing to the public to help identify the man pictured, who they would like to speak to in connection with the incident.

Anyone who can identify the man – or if you believe you are pictured – please contact Dyfed-Powys Police.

Either contact police with information online at: bit.ly/DPPReportOnline, by email at: contactcentre@dyfed-powys.pnn.police.uk, or by calling 101. If you are deaf, hard of hearing, or speech impaired text the non-emergency number on 07811 311 908.

Quote reference: DPP/0042/08/08/2019/01/C.