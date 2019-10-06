A MILFORD Haven woman is £4,000 better-off, thanks to Pembrokeshire Lottery.

Pembrokeshire Lottery held another new monthly Superdraw on Wednesday, October 2, and the lucky player, who scooped the £4,000 prize, was Julie Randell from Milford Haven with lottery number 36708.

The draw was broadcast live on 102.5 Radio Pembrokeshire and shortly afterwards on Pure West Radio.

At the time of the draw, Mrs Randell was busy working in the Waterfront Gallery just around the corner from the Pembrokeshire Lottery office, getting ready for their Wales Contemporary Art Competition, so rather than the usual phone call, the team surprised her with the winning cheque in person.

Pembrokeshire Lottery Manager Abigail Owens said: “Considering she’d just had such a surprise visit, Mrs Randell understandably couldn’t say what she’ll do with her winnings, but she was absolutely over the moon! She has supported us for many years, so we are all very happy for her.”

The usual weekly £2,000 prizes will continue until the next monthly £4,000 Superdraw on Wednesday, November 6.

To join up to play ring Pembrokeshire Lottery on 01646 690800.