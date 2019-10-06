CRIME in Milford Haven and the surrounding area has dropped overall month-on-month, based on the latest recorded figures.

Milford Haven saw recorded crimes from 204 in July to 162 in August, while the surrounding area saw crimes drop from 56 to 48.

Previous overall crime figures were 190 in June for Milford Haven, and 73 for the surrounding area respectively.

Crimes recorded in Milford Haven include (July, August): Anti-social behaviour 54, 32; Burglary 3, 6; Criminal damage and arson 29, 16; Drugs 14, 4; Other crime 0, 1; Other theft 9, 12; Possession of weapons 4, 2; Public order 17, 10; Robbery 1, 0; Shoplifting 9, 4; Vehicle crime 0, 1; and Violence and sexual offences 64, 73.

Crimes recorded in the surrounding area include (July, August): Anti-social behaviour 16, 14; Burglary 2, 4; Criminal damage and arson 7, 4; Drugs 2, 0; Other theft 3, 2; Public order 5, 2; Shoplifting 1, 0; Vehicle crime 0, 2; and Violence and sexual offences 17, 20.

Figures from police.uk