A Haverfordwest man was found in possession of a bladed article and Class A drugs.

Leon Carey, of St Issells Avenue, appeared from custody at Haverfordwest magistrates court on Monday, September 30.

Carey, 20, pleaded guilty to possession of a bladed article, cannabis possession and possession of cocaine with intent to supply it in Haverfordwest on September 27.

Magistrates sent the case to crown court for sentencing.

Carey was remanded into custody until his next hearing at Swansea crown court on October 14.