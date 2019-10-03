A drink-driver has been fined and handed a 15-month ban.

Dylan John James, of Delapoer Drive, Haverfordwest, pleaded guilty to driving while over the legal alcohol limit when he appeared before Haverfordwest magistrates on Tuesday, October 1.

Abul Hussain, prosecuting, said James’ Peugeot van was spotted by police on the A40 at Arnold’s Hill, Haverfordwest, on September 14.

The officers could smell alcohol when they stopped him, and stated that his eyes were glazed.

A roadside test was positive and he was found to have 56mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, the legal limit is 35mg.

Katy Hanson, defending, said James, 39, ‘fully accepted the offence’, and ‘did not seek to minimise it at all’.

“He realises it was entirely wrong to get into the car having had a drink.”

James, who previously held a clean driving licence, was disqualified for 15 months and fined £120.

Magistrates ordered him to pay £85 costs and a £32 surcharge.