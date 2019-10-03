AN oil-stricken peregrine falcon, rescued from Caldey Island, is now free as a bird after being released to the wild yesterday, October 2.

The troubled bird, found at the end of August, was transported from the monastic isle by boat and into the care of the RSPCA Cymru.

The charity was contacted after the falcon was found by a part-time resident of the island on Sunday, August 25.

The bird was badly contaminated by sticky oil, and his thin condition suggested he may have been in a bad way for some while.

The falcon was transferred to RSPCA West Hatch Wildlife Centre in Somerset for rehabilitation and care.

RSPCA animal collection officer Ellie West, who later released the afflicted avian from Tenby’s South Beach, said at the time: “This was a really unique incident. A peregrine falcon on Caldey Island is certainly a rarity for us, though the island is rich in wildlife.

“Sadly, this beautiful bird is badly oil-stricken and now faces a lengthy period of rehabilitation in our care. He’s very skinny, but hopefully can be returned to the wild in the future.

"The RSPCA relies on the public to be our eyes and ears, and we’re so grateful to the member of the public who found this bird, and confined him ahead of a safe journey home.”

Speaking after the October 2 release of the falcon, she added: “Rescuing wildlife is a critical part of RSPCA Cymru's work, and successful releases like this are always one of the very best parts of my job. It was so lovely to see this bird fly confidently away into the distance."

For more information about what to do if you find an injured wild animal - including wildlife contaminated with oil - please visit the RSPCA’s website