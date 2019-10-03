SEVERAL small steps through Haverfordwest, one giant parade for Pembrokeshire!

There's a stellar theme for the much-awaited return of the Haverfordwest Lantern Parade this Halloween, organised by Span Arts.

The Over the Moon Lantern and Light Parade celebrates space and the night sky and will mark 50 years since the first moon landing.

This fantastic event will bring together thousands of people from all communities across the county to celebrate life with a procession filled with light. The 2019 Lantern Parade has a new route, new lanterns, a new destination and its new theme helps to mark the 50th Anniversary of the first moon landing.

The Over the Moon Lantern and Light Parade will start at Castle Square at 7pm on October 31 and weave its way through the streets of the county town to Haverfordwest Castle.

The night sky will then come alive with lights from the castle reaching out into space. The event will also feature a bicycle-powered cinema, featuring short films to celebrate the moon, that stars and the autumnal dark sky.

This event is free and open to all.

People wanting to taking part in the Parade are also invited to come and create their own special rocket-lantern at one of ten public Lantern making workshops being run throughout October across Pembrokeshire, by Haverfordwest-based artist Di Ford. See span-arts.ticketsolve.com/shows/873612946

There will also be the exciting opportunity to help light up the Castle and ‘cycle’ the Over the Moon Cinema into life by taking a turn on one of 17 electric bikes supplied by www.electricpedals.com

Span Arts are looking for volunteers and stewards for the event and the Lantern making workshops and are holding a public meeting on Tuesday October 8 at Haverhub to recruit volunteers. Contact Span Arts on 01834 869323 or visit the website www.span-arts.org.uk for more information.

Developed in collaboration with Haverhub, Haverfordwest Castle and Haverfordwest Town Council the Over the Moon and Light Parade builds on the success of three years of Lantern Parades in Haverfordwest between 2015-17 presented in partnership with parade co-founders spacetocreate and Span Arts, by engaging thousands of local residents in a popular, uplifting event.

This project has received funding by Arts Council of Wales, Haverfordwest Town Council, Pembrokeshire County Council, Leader, which is funded by the European Agricultural Fund for Rural Development and the Welsh Government, West Wales Freemasons, Planed and the CWBR project.