A CROSSBOW, surgical knives, and a tomahawk were among the unusual items handed in to police during a week-long knife amnesty last month, which saw 321 blades handed in.

Dyfed-Powys Police took part in the campaign, known as Operation Sceptre, to keep knives and blades out of circulation, while also increasing awareness about the dangers of carrying knives.

Knife amnesty bins were placed at police stations in each of the force’s four divisions, where people could dispose of blades with no questions asked.

321 blades were handed in total, with cross bow bolts and a cross bow also among the surrendered items.

The force also focused on educating members of the public about the best way to safely dispose of knives and blades once the amnesty period was over.

It is the second knife campaign the force has taken part in this year. During March’s operation, 661 knives were handed in as part of the amnesty.

Inspector Tim Davies, who led the operation, said: “Dyfed-Powys remains a safe place to live, work and visit, and thankfully we don’t face the level of knife crime other areas see.

“We take part in Operation Sceptre to support our police colleagues nationally, making knives and blades as hard as possible for criminals to access.

“The effects of knife crime can be devastating, and we are committed to doing all we can to stop it. “

Now the amnesty has ended, Dyfed-Powys Police is keen people know how to safely dispose of a knife, blade, or other sharp item.

Their advice is to discard them in a metal bin at the nearest local authority recycling centre. To find one near you, visit Pembrokeshire County Council: pembrokeshire.gov.uk/