SUPPORTERS of a referendum on Brexit, planning to travel up to London for the big March for a People’s Vote on October 19 will be able to book a seat on a coach organised by Pembrokeshire for Europe.

It will leave Haverfordwest Bus Station at 6am and call at Penblewin roundabout near Narberth at 6.20, in time to reach London for the march which is due to start at noon.

In July, an estimated million people turned out in London to march in support of a referendum and organisers of the October demonstration are hoping for high numbers.

According to Pembrokeshire for Europe’s Alistair Cameron the country is in crisis and this may be the last chance to make voices heard before a no-deal Brexit.

“This would be disastrous for Pembrokeshire, West Wales and Britain”, he said.

“We know from government documents that the effect would be most severe on the most vulnerable in society, our farming communities and all who trade within the European Union.

“We also know with our ferries at Fishguard and Pembroke Dock how important it is to have no delays on the border with Ireland.”

Seats on the coach can be booked at the Pembrokeshire for Europe Facebook site at a cost of £24.30.

For further information email pembrokeshire@walesforeurope.org

Pembrokeshire for Europe is opposed to Brexit and wants the public to have a vote on any Brexit deal. It is not affiliated to any political party.