A man is accused of damaging a two-pence piece machine and stealing the coins at a Saundersfoot holiday park.

Dale Stuart Budding, of Erw Las, Swansea Road, Merthyr Tydfil, faces charges of theft from a meter/automatic machine and criminal damage.

It is alleged that Budding, 31, caused £2,610 damage to the machine’s panel at Sunnyvale holiday park on May 5 and stole an unknown amount of two pence pieces.

A warrant without bail was issued when Budding failed to appear at Haverfordwest magistrates court on Tuesday, October 1.