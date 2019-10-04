THE Sixth Form of Milford Haven School is under threat of closure.

Governors have written to Pembrokeshire County Council requesting that a consultation be carried out to end sixth form provision.

Governors held an extraordinary meeting on September 18 and blame falling pupil numbers, reduced curriculum options and provision not meeting the needs of learners.

A report to full Pembrokeshire County Council says that the number of pupils in the sixth form has fallen by 77% since 2010.

Just 44 learners enrolled at the beginning of September 2019.

This has had a significant impact on funding received for the sixth form in a school that carried forward a £120,200 budget deficit in April.

In a letter to Council Leader David Simpson, Pat James, Chair of Governors at Milford Haven School, wrote: "It is with deep regret and sadness that I am writing to you to request that council request the Director begin statutory consultation on the closure of our sixth form.

"We believe that only through consultation will be able to ascertain the appetite for a sixth form at Milford Haven or identify solutions that may not have been explored."

The letter asks that the consultation examine the potential for stronger links to Pembrokeshire College for opportunities for satellite provision for students.

It goes on: "This decision by the governors has been one of the most difficult decisions we have ever undertaken but feel that having explored every avenue over a period of time, the evidence for closure is now overwhelming."

Council is recommended to approve a consultation to remove the sixth form provision.