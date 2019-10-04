AN EVENING of delicious pizza and community collaboration recently took place at Fishguard's POINT project.

The evening was held to thank POINT's volunteer mentors and also Transition Bro Gwaun which works closely with the project.

The pizzas were all made with ingredients donated to Fishguard and Goodwick community fridge. Volunteers were able to make pizza dough, tomato sauce and grated cheese for 37 pizzas. Only having to pay £1 for the yeast.

The ingredients were made into finished pizzas by the young people of POINT. Gareth from Celtic Crust manned the Pizza oven and cooked each pizza to perfection.

Volunteers from POINT, the community fridge, and Transition Bro Gwaun and its Waste Busters Project were expertly served by the young people at POINT (who also got a fair share of the pizzas).

"Everyone had a great time; the young people honed their hospitality skills and we hope to use their skills again at future pizza evenings," said Lesley Matthews, community fridge organiser. "We very much look forward to joint ventures of this kind in the future.

"We would like to say a huge thank you to the volunteers who support us and also to Gareth from Celtic Crust Pizza who gave his time for free."