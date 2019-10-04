Some householders in mid-Pembrokeshire are being sent new waste and recycling collection calendars, after it emerged that a date on the original calendar was incorrect.

The corrected calendars will be delivered to properties in Neyland, Johnston, Rosemarket, Freystrop, Llangwm, Hook, Hill Mountain, Sardis, Llanstadwell, Waterston, Blackbridge, and Burton.

The original calendar states that the second residual collection is taking place on 22nd November; however this is actually taking place on the 29th November to ensure three weeks between each residual collection.

Pembrokeshire’s new waste and recycling scheme will be launched on November 4th.

For more information see www.pembrokeshire.gov.uk/kerbside-collection