A motorcyclist who clocked up 109mph on a single carriageway road in a ‘moment of madness’ has been banned from the road for a year and ordered to pay £700.

Jamie McDonald, of Camuset Close, Hakin, appeared at Haverfordwest magistrates court on Wednesday, October 2, after previously pleading guilty to speeding.

McDonald, 41, admitted riding a Honda CBR 1000 at 109mph in a 60mph limit on the A470 at Serw Bridge, Rhyader, Powys, at 12.46pm on July 6.

The court heard that he previously held a clean driving licence, and character references were handed to the bench.

McDonald said: “I understand the seriousness of the offence. It was a moment of madness on my behalf and I am extremely sorry for that.”

Magistrates disqualified McDonald from driving for 12 months and fined him £560.

He was ordered to pay £85 costs and a £56 surcharge.

The chairman of the bench said he regularly heard of motorcyclists being killed on welsh roads.

“It was an excessive speed, you were more than 40mph over the national speed limit.”

He added: “You describe it as a moment of madness, but give no mitigating features really. It was on a single carriageway which makes it worse.”