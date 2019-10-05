"We need this to stay open," that was the message from a parent fighting the closure of Milford Haven School's Sixth Form.

Governors announced yesterday (Friday, October 4) that they have written to Pembrokeshire County Council requesting that a consultation be carried out to end sixth form provision.

A petition fighting the closure has been signed almost 400 times since it was set up yesterday afternoon.

Jenny, who started the petition to Pembrokeshire county council, said: "The residents of Milford Haven hold the sixth form very close to their hearts as a lot of them attended themselves.

"As a community, we are all deeply saddened to hear this could be coming to an end."

Jenny said the Sixth Form had been thriving in previous years, providing pupils with vast opportunities and "helped them to mature into respectable young adults."

The Sixth Form has allowed students to pursue subjects they are passionate about, Jenny said, with options that aren't offered elsewhere.

Jenny added: "As it stands if our sixth form was to close down, all pupils in year 11 and younger would have to attend either Pembrokeshire college or one of the last remaining sixth forms in the county which is Haverfordwest High which would be the closest in distance to attend.

"But in college, you lose the family and community connection you have when you become part of the sixth form family."

Dozens of comments have been made on the petition, with one person saying Sixth Form was the "best experience of my life."

A report to full Pembrokeshire County Council said the number of pupils in the sixth form has fallen by 77per cent since 2010.

Just 44 learners enrolled at the beginning of September 2019.

