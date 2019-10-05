A Pembroke Dock man could not explain his ‘stupid decision’ to shop-lift headphones from a local supermarket.

Phillip Vincent Greenfield, of Victoria Road, pleaded guilty to theft from a shop, when he appeared at Haverfordwest magistrates court on Tuesday, October 1.

Prosecutor Abul Hussain said Greenfield was captured on CCTV taking Playstation 4 headphones worth £30, putting them in his bag and walking out from the Asda store, Pembroke Dock, on September 11.

Police called at his address and found the headphones when they searched the property.

When interviewed he stated he had made a stupid mistake.

The court heard that Greenfield, 40, had previous theft convictions.

Katy Hanson, defending, said Greenfield had made full admissions when interviewed by police and pleaded guilty at the first opportunity.

“He explained to me that at the time of the offence he was having a particularly difficult time.”

Miss Hanson added: “He says he is very sorry for the offence, he can’t really explain why he made the decision to do something so stupid.

“But he admitted it to the police and the property was returned to the store.”

Magistrates fined Greenfield £80 and ordered him to pay £117 in compensation, costs and a surcharge.