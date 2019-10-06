A Pembroke man was aggressive to police and paramedics when he woke up to find himself in Withybush hospital.

Dean James Duffy, of Tudor Mews, Pembroke, represented himself when he appeared before Haverfordwest magistrates on Tuesday, October 2.

Duffy, 24, pleaded guilty to being drunk and disorderly in a public place on September 8.

Abul Hussain, defending, said: “The defendant was at the A&E department of Withybush hospital. He was making a nuisance of himself, and generally being aggressive to paramedics.

“They asked the police officer to keep an eye on him because of his behaviour.”

The court heard that Duffy, who was intoxicated and unable to walk in a straight line, swore at an officer and threatened him, stating he would ‘spark him out’.

Mr Hussain added: “It is an aggravating feature that it took place in an A&E department.”

Duffy said he was taken to hospital while unconscious following an assault.

He said : “I am sorry. I was found on the side of the road unresponsive. When I woke up I was in hospital and I panicked.”

Magistrates ordered Duffy to pay £197 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.