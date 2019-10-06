Mr D L Lloyd

Molleston

DAVID Lloyd died at home on July 19 after a short illness.

He was born in Cold Blow in 1936, he went to Templeton Primary school and then on to Narberth Grammar school.

After leaving school he joined his father in the building trade.

In 1956 he was called up to do his National Service, and, after completing his basic training at No 7 Air Force, he was posted to the Middle East Air Force as a supply assistant at 107MU Kasfareet.

After completing his trade training he became AC1 Storeman MechTech and was put in charge of the tyre stores. Soldiers from the East African Rifles and the local Egyptian workforce assisted him.

As the Egyptians became more and more hostile the camps began to close down and he was transferred to the disposal section of 107 MU. When the closure were almost complete he was posted to Cyprus and had the distinction of being one of the last airmen to leave the canal zone.

He was posted to Akortiri where they were constructing a camp and having a lot of trouble with EOKA. After two years in the RAF he returned home to Cold Blow.

Still retaining his interest in the RAF and aeroplanes he joined the Royal Observer Corps part-time (full-time in case of an emergency) their task to identify low-flying aircraft and report to headquarters with the type, speed and height of the aircraft.

During the Cold War the Royal Observer Corps changed its role to Nuclear attack reporting, and an underground monitoring stations was built in Templeton.

Many weekends he spent training or on exercises, he became the chief leading observer in charge at the Templeton post and completed 24 years service in the ROC

In his later years he was a keen gardener and enjoyed growing and showing his vegetables at local agricultural shows.

He also enjoyed waking particularly on Templeton Airfield, remembering the times and types of aircraft that had used it.

Sadly missed.

Mrs C J Tee

Pembroke

Christine Joan Tee was born on July 16, 1915 and brought up in Laws Street, Pembroke Dock. She was the fifth child of Tom and Alice Williams and had six siblings.

When she left school, Joan had a job at the local tobacconists in Dimond Street, working long hours, until 10pm on a Saturday night for the princely sum of a guinea a week.

She met her husband-to-be, John, in Pembroke Dock, where he was stationed in the RAF. In fact, he flew the first Sunderland into Pembroke Dock. A fact that Joan was very proud of. They were married on August 24, 1937. It was to be a quiet wedding at 8am in St. John’s Church, Pembroke Dock. Joan didn’t want a fuss, but as it turned out the Church was packed with RAF personnel.

Michael was born in January 1939 and John was posted to the Isle of Man, which Joan loved, but when war broke out, and John was posted overseas, she returned to the family home in Laws Street, Pembroke Dock, together with her two sisters, Dorothy and Edna, and their 2 children. After the war John was posted to RAF Goring Heath and the family lived in Woodcote, Oxfordshire, where daughter, Priscilla, was born in 1947. Again this was a place where Joan was very happy. They also spent a short time in Henley-on-Thames, but Joan was pleased when John was posted back to Pembroke Dock in 1950.

As he was nearing retirement from the RAF, they purchased a Gents’ outfitting business at 8 Laws Street, which Joan ran until John retired. Joan enjoyed being part of the community and was a member of the Women’s Institute and in 1964 when she was President, she attended a Garden Party at Buckingham Palace. She also enjoyed her voluntary work with the Friends of the South Pembrokeshire Hospital. They lived in Pembroke Dock until 1967 when they retired and moved to Neyland, where they spent the rest of their married life together. They both joined various organisations in Neyland and Joan helped out at the local yacht club, where John was Commodore for a number of years. Again she was an active member of the WI and the Mother’s Union at St. Clement’s Church.

John died on their 62nd wedding anniversary in 2000, but Joan carried on living in the family home until she had a bad fall in 2014. She made the decision that she wanted to go into a residential home and had 5 very happy years in Ashdale, Pembroke. She made many friends there and always had full praise for the care she received.

When she was younger, she played tennis and loved to watch tennis. She was an excellent knitter and avid reader right up until three weeks before here death. She also loved music and at the age of 91, attended here first gig in Cardiff to see one of her favourite singers, Daniel O’Donnell and sang along to every song.

Joan passed away peacefully at Ashdale Residential Home on July 27 aged 104 years. The funeral took place on August 10 at Parc Gwyn Crematorium, Narberth. Family attending were Michael & Sylvia Tee (son and daughter-in-law), Priscilla & Barry Stubbs (daughter and son-in-law), grandchildren: Catherine Andrew, Phillip Tee, Jeremy Tee, Joanne Dalzell, Claire Tweed together with seven great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.

The bearers were Jeremy Tee, Lewys Tee, Robert Tweed and Paul Dalzell. Officiating clergy were Revd. Alex Grace and Rev. Alan Chadwick.

Funeral arrangements were conducted by E. C. Thomas & Son, 21, Main Street, Pembroke and Zoar Chapel Funeral Home, Llanteg.

Mr L L ap Trin Davies

Bancyfelin

Lyn Luke ap Trin Davies of Murmur Cowin, Bancyfelin, passed away on June 22 at Glangwili Hospital aged 67 years old.

He was the devoted husband of Annalyn, loving father of Mared and her husband Sean, proud Tad-cu of Lili and Lotti, caring son of Joan and the late Trin, dear son-in-law of David and the late Esther Mary, much loved brother of Dylan, Margo and the late Janet, brother-in-law, uncle, great uncle and nephew.

A private funeral service was held at Parc Gwyn Crematorium, Narberth on July 20, followed by a public celebration of Lyn’s life at Gibeon Chapel, Bancyfelin.

A large congregation attended this service with family and friends travelling, not only from Lyn’s native Pembrokeshire, but from places throughout England and Wales, the furthest being from Canada.

The service was conducted by Lyn’s minister the reverend Rhodri Glyn Thomas and other ministers present also took part.

The service was in three parts with speakers paying tribute to three aspects of Lyn’s life-his work as a local town councillor; his work with Welsh learners and the main tribute on behalf of the family was given by his uncle, the Rev Dr Cerwyn Davies from Canada.

Councillor Jane Rees spoke on behalf of St Clears Town Council outlining Lyn’s dedication and commitment to his role as councillor.

She praised his passion and enthusiasm for all the projects he undertook.

He was elected to be town mayor on three occasions and was an exemplary ambassador for the Town Council at all times.

He represented the council at the One Wales Conference on numerous occasions and was always keen to put forward a motion to be discussed.

His input at the meetings will be greatly missed as he was able to enrich all discussions with his political and legal knowledge.

Malcolm Morgan spoke on behalf of CYD Sancler, a group that Lyn set up over twenty five years ago in order to give Welsh learners the opportunity to speak Welsh in an informal situation; enjoy trips to various cultural places of interest in Wales and also be given the opportunity to listen to guest speakers in order to enrich their knowledge of Welsh traditions and all cultural aspects.

The group still meets and now Annalyn will ensure its continuation.

Lyn was a Welsh Tutor for Adults for many years until his retirement and a tribute from Tim Evans who was unable to attend, was read out at the service.

He regarded Lyn as someone who was always patient with him and who shared his passion for the Welsh language.

Not only being his tutor, Lyn also gave Tim an understanding of the Welsh culture and way of life thus enriching his knowledge of the language doing this with the utmost generosity of spirit.

He was a wonderful tutor and a special friend.

The Rev. Dr Cerwyn Davies, who has lived with his wife Nora in Canada for the past 54 years considered Lyn as the constant link between them and their Welsh roots.

He made reference to the poem The Measure of Man which states that in order to do this, you consider not his station, but whether he has a heart or not.

Lyn certainly had a heart which gave generously not only to his family but also to the community, without any thought of praise or applause.

Whenever Lyn did something he put his whole heart into it and when he spoke it would be from his heart.

It was as if the hymn Calon Lan had been written for Lyn.

When Lyn wore his chain of office it was not because it made him feel important but rather he used his office to allow the goodness within himself to permeate the lives of those whom he touched. And there were many.

Lyn will be greatly missed by his family who cared for him lovingly throughout his illness, relatives, friends and the community he served.

“Gwyn eu byd y rhai pur o galon,

Canys hwy a welant Dduw.”

Donations in memory were to Leagues of Friends, Glangwili Hospital received by Glanmor Evans and Son, Funeral Directors, Login Chapel of Rest, Llangunnor Road, Carmarthen. SA31 2PG. Tel: 01267 241626

Mr K D Lewis

Bridgend, formerly Milford Haven

KENNETH David Lewis, of Bridgend, formerly of Milford Haven, died at home on August 19. Ken passed way.

Dearly beloved husband of Carol, loving father, much loved father-in-law, cherished and proud grampy, Ken will be dearly missed but greatly loved and remembered by all family and friends.

Funeral service to take place at Coychurch crematorium, Bridgend on Thursday, August 29, at 1.45pm.

No flowers but donations kindly accepted to Velindre Hospital.

Any further information contact Riverside Funeral Services, Bridge St, Ogmore Vale, Bridgend, CF327AL. Tel No(01656)849036.