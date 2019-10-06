Police spotted a man being handed Class B drugs in a supermarket car park, a court has heard.

Joe Wilson, of St Issells Avenue, Merlins Bridge, Haverfordwest, pleaded guilty to cannabis possession when he appeared at Haverfordwest magistrates court on Tuesday, October 1,

Abul Hussain, prosecuting, told the court police spotted Wilson, 34, being passed an item while he sat in a vehicle in the car park of a Haverfordwest supermarket on August 27.

“The officer approached and says there was a strong smell of cannabis coming from the vehicle. The drug was recovered and weighed.

“In interview he said the bag of cannabis was his and he intended to smoke it.”

The court heard that Wilson had previously been convicted of cannabis possession.

Jonathan Webb, defending, said Wilson claimed to have paid £30 for 3.5 grams of cannabis, and the bag had not contained 10 grams as stated by the police.

“He assisted police with their enquiry. He said he purchased the bag for £30, he says you could not fit 10 grams of cannabis in the small bag, it would be full to bursting.”

Mr Webb added that the Class B drug was for Wilson’s personal use.

Magistrates fined Wilson £194 and ordered him to pay £117 in costs and a surcharge.

A destruction order was made for the seized drugs.