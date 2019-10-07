A suspected drink-driver refused to give a breath sample because she feared going to jail was a ‘fait accompli’.

Maria Taylor, of Heywood Court, Tenby, pleaded guilty to failing to provide a breath specimen when she appeared before Haverfordwest magistrates on Tuesday, October 2.

Prosecutor Abul Hussain said police spotted Taylor’s Toyota coming towards them at 5.21pm on September 14 after receiving information about a possible drink-driver.

Mr Hussain said: “She got out and stumbled into the door. There was a strong smell of alcohol. “

Taylor, 53, stated she had been drinking at lunch time, but did not provide a breath sample when taken to the police station, despite being warned of the consequences.

Mr Hussain added: “No explanation was provided. It seems to be a deliberate refusal to provide a sample of breath.”

The court heard Taylor, who was previously of clean character, was remorseful for her actions.

Jonathan Webb, defending, said there was not a ‘high level of impairment’ on the day in question, adding Taylor had been asked to move her car in preparation for the Iron Man event.

“She had a few glasses of wine and was being harassed to move her car.

“She decided to move it completely out of the way and take it back to Tenby.”

Mr Webb told the bench Taylor’s refusal to provide a specimen was related to bipolar disorder, which could lead her to ‘catastrophise’ things.

“When pulled over by the police she felt it was a fait accompli that she was going to be sent to jail. Her coping method was not to do anything.”

Mr Webb added that a driving ban would make it difficult for Taylor to continue her voluntary work or apply for jobs.

“There will be substantial knock-on effects from a moment of madness.”

Magistrates banned Taylor from driving for 17 months and imposed a 12-month community order with 60 hours of unpaid work.

She was ordered to pay £85 costs and a £90 surcharge.