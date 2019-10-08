ON September 12 BEIS [The Department for Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy] announced contracts for difference for six Gigawatts of new wind power, mainly offshore wind farms.

Most installations will be in English waters with the balance being Scottish. The organisation Renewable UK predicts 8,000 associated jobs in this high-skills advanced engineering business.

Carbon saved - and good news for electricity consumers! The very low Strike Price for these offshore schemes averages just over £40 per Megawatt-hour (MWh), reflecting wind technology’s amazing progress: in two years the price has dropped 30 per cent.

Reporting this news, Ambrose Evans-Pritchard (D Tel, September 21) noted that inflation had meanwhile pushed the Strike Price of Hinkley C nuclear power from £92.50/MWh to over £100/MWh.

And now (September 25) EDF [EDF Energy] has pushed the projected cost of the Hinkley C reactor up £2.9 billion, while completion will slip at least 15 months.

Bristol Channel conditions may be more challenging than those in the North Sea; but considering the advances in offshore wind technology since the Scarweather and Atlantic Array projects were halted (2009 and 2013 respectively), both must be revisited.

Even if they couldn't achieve quite such low strike prices, they'd still be far preferable to nuclear; West Wales businesses, the Welsh economy in general, and our balance of payments could benefit greatly.

ELEANOR CLEGG,

Friends of The Earth Pembrokeshire

CHARLES MASON,

The Environmental Network Pembrokeshire

CHRISTOPHER JESSOP,

Independent Energy Consultant, Marloes