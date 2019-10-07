A PEMBROKESHIRE restaurant is in the running to hook a national award for its seafood excellence.

Coast in Saundersfoot has made it to the final round of the 2019 Seafood Restaurant of the Year after impressing judges with its varied menu and staff knowledge of fish and shellfish.

The award is presented by Seafish, the public body that supports the £10bn UK seafood industry, and The Caterer, the UK’s leading hospitality magazine.

Said Coast’s head chef, Tom Hine: “The team and I at Coast are honoured to be in the top five shortlist and it is great acknowledgement of what we are trying to deliver.

“Looking over the shores of Coppet Hall beach and being on the Pembrokeshire coastline, we feel very passionate about using local and seasonal seafood.

“We strive every day to showcase Pembrokeshire and the amazing produce it has to offer.”

Coast lines up in the top five against Fish City, Belfast; Prawn On The Lawn, Padstow, Cornwall; Rockfish, Brixham, Devon and The Seahorse, Dartmouth, Devon.

The judging panel includes the proprietor and head chef of last year’s winner, The Idle Rocks in St Mawes, Cornwall.

The overall UK winner of the 2019 competition will be announced at the end of October.