After the weather that Pembrokeshire faced during the week, it was a great improvement on Saturday and despite it being a rather damp day, the South Pembrokeshire Coastal Run 2019 was a highly successful way to bring down the curtain on the Pembrokeshire County Motoring Events for 2019.

Founded and organised by well known motoring enthusiasts Jeff and Sian Edwards of Milford Haven in conjunction with the Pembroke Dock Heritage Centre they were delighted to see around 70 motor vehicles along with several motorbikes taking part and in return for their kindness in taking part all entries had free admission to the wonderful Pembroke Dock Heritage Centre.

The Grand Parade made their departure from the Pembroke Dock Heritage Centre led by Jeff and Sian in their popular Rover 216 Cabriolet and waved off by the deputy mayor of Pembroke Dock and John Evans of the Pembroke Dock Heritage Centre.

The motoring tour was via Pembroke, Lamphey, Freshwater East, Stackpole, Castlemartin, Freshwater West and Angle, followed by a short break in the stunning West Angle Bay along with enjoying a cuppa and a snack in the Wavecrest Cafe.

The group said a very grateful thanks to the entire staff of the Wavecrest Cafe for their kindness.

The final leg of the motoring tour back to the Pembroke Dock Heritage Centre was via the Maidenwells by pass and Pembroke.

Jeff and Sian along with the entire staff of the Pembroke Dock Heritage Centre were very grateful to the support from everyone who took part and they look forward to extending a warm welcome to everyone on the South Pembrokeshire Coastal Run 2020 on Saturday, October 3.