Mr I A Lloyd

Camrose

IVOR Alun Lloyd, husband of Ann Lloyd died at Camrose on August 11.

Mr Lloyd, 84, of The Olives, Folly Road, Camrose, was born in Gorseinon, and had lived in Garden City; Hendy; Pontarddulais; Obuasi, Ghana; Gowerton; Llantrisant; and Camrose.

Mr Lloyd was born into a large and supportive family, his first language was Welsh through his early years, learning English when he was at school.

He was a keen follower of the Urdd in his early years and loved photography, particularly touring to photograph Welsh castles proudly on his motor bikes; but excelled at fixed-gear cycle road racing and he was overall an accomplished and competitive sportsman playing cricket, football and badminton.

However, golf became his passion, he attained a handicap of two and was Club Captain at Obuasi Golf Club, Ghana and at Llantrisant and Pontyclun Golf Club, where he was also honoured with life membership in recognition of his work to gain an early Lottery Grant for development of the golf club.

In his professional life he worked to gain his qualification to take a deputy mine manager position and moved to Ghana working for Ashanti Goldfields attaining the position of mine captain at some of the deepest and productive gold mines in Africa.

He married Ann in 1962, their children Alex and Karen were brought up in Ghana before the family returned to the UK in 1973.

He worked for the German company Thyssen on his return to the UK, undertaking significant mining engineering work for the National Coal Board and sadly worked to close two iconic collieries at Lewis Methyr and Tower during the decline of coal mining in the late 1980s/early 1990s.

Alun and Ann retired to their favourite location of Pembrokeshire in 2003, an area they knew so well, they played golf at Haverfordwest and made new friendships in the area, adding to their lifelong friendships made through their long marriage of 57 years.

In later life Alun was confirmed, joining Ann in the Catholic faith.

Alun sadly leaves Ann, his wife of 57 years; Alex and Karen and Emily, Jack, Adam, Molly, Alice and Jake and Alun’s brother Peter.

UK Kin: Ann (wife), Alex (son), Karen (daughter), Jane (daughter-in-law), Jonathan (son-in-law); Emily, Jack, Adam, Molly, Alice and Jake (grandchildren), Peter (brother), Val and Val (sister-in-laws).

The funeral was held on August 21 at St David & St Patrick Catholic Church, Haverfordwest, undertaken by funeral directors Roy Folland & Son, followed by cremation at Narberth Crematorium.

Mr W A (Tony) Nicholas

Pembroke

There was a very large attendance at the funeral of Tony Nicholas which was held on Friday, August 16, at Monkton Priory Church.

Tony was born at The Glebe, Rhoscrowther, the eldest of two sons to George and Mary Nicholas.

The family moved to Talbenny when Tony was four years old and his education started at Little Haven.

The family moved back to Rhoscrowther and then in 1956 moved to Bridgend Terrace in Monkton.

Tony then attended Monkton Primary School, going on to the Coronation Secondary School, where he was introduced to his love of woodwork.

Following this, Tony started a carpentry apprenticeship with George Argents, Pembroke, and attended Neyland Technical college where he obtained his City and Guilds qualification in Carpentry.

After George Argents, Tony was employed by numerous companies, both locally and travelling around the country.

It was during Tony’s apprenticeship years at Argents that he made a good friend, John Elliott, who was later to become Tony’s business partner and for 30 years they ran the well-known building company, Elliott and Nicholas.

In 1988, Tony married Carol and in June of this year they celebrated 31 years of happy married life together.

Tony was a devoted family man and was very proud of what they had achieved in life.

He also enjoyed gardening and holidaying abroad.

He sadly passed away on July 30 aged 73 years and leaves to mourn his wife, Carol, Steven and Gina, Martyn and Sam, Mark and Tracey (sons and daughters-in-law), Jane and Tony (daughter and son-in-law) together with 13 grandchildren and one great-grandchild. Also, Arthur and Marilyn Nicholas (brother and sister-in-law), Jonathan and Keara Nicholas (nephew and wife), Frances Harries (mother-in-law) Malcolm and Sheila Harries (brother-in-law and sister-in-law).

The bearers at the church were Steven Nicholas, Martyn Bowen, Mark Bowen and Jonathan Nicholas.

At the crematorium, the bearers were John Elliott, Jordan Walters, Lee Sinclair and Martin James.

The service was led by Rev Peter Owen Jones.

Donations, if so desired for the local Macmillan Cancer Support may be sent c/o EC Thomas & Son, Funeral Directors, 21 Main Street, Pembroke SA71 4JS (01646 682680) & Zoar Chapel Funeral Home, Llanteg, Narberth SA67 8QH (01834 831876) who conducted the funeral arrangements.

Mrs M E Cook

Pembroke

THE death occurred of Mrs Maureen Elizabeth Cook on July 31 at Bush House Care Home, Pembroke. She was 77 years.

Maureen was a native of Lamphey.

Maureen was secretary to one of the Colonel`s at Manorbier Camp and also worked at Monkton Post Office.

She loved to spend time with her family, and also enjoyed baking, gardening and enjoying long walks.

She leaves to mourn her husband Reg, Nicholas and Helen (son and partner); Andrea and Keith (daughter and husband); Amanda and Darren (daughter and husband); David, Joshua, Jake and Luke (grandsons), sister Margaret and family; niece Nina and family, plus many more nieces and nephews too numerous to mention; as well as her good friend Margaret.

The bearers for the funeral service were her son Nicholas, her son-in-laws Keith and Darren, and her grandson Joshua.

The funeral service was held at Monkton Priory Church followed by cremation at Parc Gwyn Crematorium, Narberth on Tuesday, August 13. Rev Peter Owen Jones officiated,

Donations, if so desired, for Alzheimers Society c/o EC Thomas & Son, Funeral Directors, Zoar Chapel Funeral Home, Llanteg, Narberth. SA67 8QH & 21, Main Street, Pembroke SA71 4JS, who arranged the service.

Mrs S Griffiths (nee Llewellin)

Ampleforth, Yorkshire

formerly Haverfordwest

A FORMER member of the Western Telegraph reporting staff, Mrs Sally Winifred Maud Griffiths, (nee Llewellin) has died in Ampleforth, Yorkshire aged 74.

The third of five children of Major George and Mrs Audrey Llewellin of Redhill, Camrose, she worked for the Telegraph in the 1950s and was one of the reporting team who covered the Royal Welsh Show on the Racecourse in 1955.

One of the Llewellin family who owned The Churnworks at North Gate, Haverfordwest, she left the town when she married Mr Dan Griffiths, a Grammar School English teacher.

She continued writing as a freelance and also became the author of two novels.

She is survived by her husband, four children and grandchildren.

Her brother, local accountant Mr Simon Llewellin, for over 40 years a prominent member and former Show Director and President of Pembrokeshire Agricultural Society, lives in Haverfordwest.

The funeral took place in Yorkshire on Friday.

Mrs R J Francis

Fishguard and Puncheston

THE death occurred on July 29 at the age of 98 of Mrs Rebecca Joan Francis (known as Ray).

The funeral service, conducted by Rev Richard Davies, was held on Monday, August 5, at Puncheston Cemetery.

Family left to mourn are: Emily and Jackie (son and daughter-in-law), Jean (daughter), Mike, Melanie, Julie and Imran, John and Lou (grandchildren and partners), Shannon, Aaron and Briar (great-grandchildren).

There were immediate family flowers only, but donations in lieu if desired, o Cancer Research UK can be sent c/o Paul Jenkins & Sons, Funeral Directors, Feidr Castell, Fishguard, SA65 9BB.