A 26-year-old man was arrested in the St Dogmaels area on Saturday night on suspicion of a number of offences, including attempted murder, robbery and wounding with intent.

A spokesman for Dyfed-Powys Police said that officers attended the Cardigan area at around 11pm on Saturday, October 5, following a request from Greater Manchester Police.

There was a high police presence in the area as officers located and arrested the suspect on suspicion of attempted murder, criminal damage, wounding with intent, robbery and burglary.

All offences had been reported outside the Dyfed-Powys area.

Arrangements were made to convey him back to Greater Manchester for the offences to be dealt with.