HAVERFORDWEST’S annual fair has delighted town residents once again.

The town's annual chartered fair was officially opened on Wednesday, October 2, by mayor Cllr Sue Murray.

Portfield Fair, which was traditionally held on St Thomas' Green, now takes place at Scotchwell car park, near the Aldi supermarket.

Cutting the ribbon, Cllr Murray proudly opened Portfield Fair, by kind invitation from the Showmen's Gild of Great Britain and Northern Ireland.

By tradition, the Common Crier read out the Charter before the Mayor rang the bell to signify the official opening of the Fair.

Councillors, town mayors and invited guests including the mayor's chaplain and town clerk enjoyed a spin on The Waltzers.

Mayor Sue Murray said: “It is part of the town's history and I am keen that we do not forget or lose our history, which is what makes Haverfordwest special. It is also good for our community.”