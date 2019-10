A man from Blaenwaun near Whitland is to stand trial accused of rape.

Kenneth Tarling, aged 29, appeared before Judge Keith Thomas at Swansea crown court today (Monday) for a plea and trial preparation hearing.

Tarling, of Pencraig, Blaenwaun, denied raping the woman on October 21, 2017.

He was granted bail until the start of a three day trial on January 27 next year.