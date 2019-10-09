IN the Western Telegraph issue dated Wednesday, September 25, it is reported that Hywel Dda Health Authority has introduced a new outpatient appointment booking system as already introduced in other parts of the UK.

This would seem to be a welcome development by the Board, but the reality is far from that.

My wife’s appointment for October 8 was recently cancelled, and we were informed that her new appointment date would be on January 14, 2020.

A telephone call to the Patient Concern Centre was unanswered so we left a recorded message which to date is still unanswered.

Is this yet another example of the failure of the Board especially for people in Pembrokeshire?

JOHN COLE,

Milford Haven