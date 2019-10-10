LAST week’s report that the local authority is considering introducing insect food to school menus is of concern.

Studies suggest that the microbiology of these creatures are so diverse and complex that illnesses caused by the ingestion of these bugs can cause death.

The minister for the environment, energy and rural affairs, Lesley Griffiths AM has been totally irresponsible in tasking people with a commercial interest to deliver such a product safely.

Surely the minister would be better placed in supporting our farmers and fishermen in continuing with providing healthy and affordable food for our palettes.

Let’s use our common sense and nip this bug in the bud.

MEURIG THOMAS,

Fishguard