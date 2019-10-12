AFTER a fantastic six weeks of searching the hunt was over recently.

Haverfordwest Business Circle organised a Spot the Puffin competition to run through the six-week summer holiday period for locals and holidaymakers.

It was a hugely successful event with over 100 correct forms handed back in.

All the puffins were hand-painted by Nina Camplin, associated with the VC gallery, onto 32 business facades in and around Haverfordwest.

People were asked to find the puffins and write the business name down on the competition form.

Some of the puffins were a challenge to find, hidden in doorways or on table ends.

Haverfordwest Business Circle is really pleased with the amount of entries and many businesses report back how people love puffins and found them uplifting on the walls of the properties.

All winners received an original painting by Nina Camplin.