AN AUCTION of pictures and manuscripts is to be held to raise money to promote and honour the work of Pembrokeshire poet and pacifist Waldo Williams.

The auction at Ysgol y Frenni, Crymych, on November 16 will raise money for Cymdeithas Waldo for its continuing work to promote the contribution of the Haverfordwest-born poet to Welsh literature and culture.

Since its formation in 2010, the Maenclochog-based society, has held an annual lecture featuring some of the nation most prominent literary and public figures – from chief bard Mererid Hopwood to former Archbishop of Canterbury Rowan Williams.

In addition plaques to commemorate Waldo has been raised at a number of places with which he was closely connected, including the family home at Puncheston, Capel Millin and Rhoscrowther as well as English independent school Kimbolton.

A number of publications have also been produced including a collection of poems for children and a commissioned bronze bust of the poet stands in Ysgol y Preseli.

The auction includes a huge variety of lots – from paintings to literary memorabilia and items signed by Welsh celebrities.

For a catalogue contact society secretary Alun Ifans on 01437 532603, alunifans@hotmail.com