A Crymych man who grabbed his mother around her throat has been ordered to pay £800 and sentenced to unpaid work.

Danny Singh, of Main Street, appeared for sentencing at Haverfordwest magistrates court on Wednesday, October 2.

Singh, 38, was found guilty of assault by beating after standing trial last month.

The court heard his mother was left with red marks on her neck after he grabbed her by the throat in Crymych on April 8.

Magistrates imposed a 12-month community order with a 20-day rehabilitation activity and 120 hours of unpaid work.

He was ordered to pay £805 in compensation, costs and a surcharge.

The chairman of the bench said: “You have been found guilty of assaulting your mother, which is obviously a very sad event.”