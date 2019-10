A Milford Haven man has denied stalking a woman.

Daniel Joseph Davies, of Dewsland Street, appeared at Haverfordwest magistrates court on Wednesday, October 2.

Davies, 39, pleaded not guilty to stalking a woman in Milford Haven between February 1 and May 7.

It is alleged that he harassed her by going to her mother’s home and place of work.

A trial date was listed for October 23 and Davies was released on unconditional bail.