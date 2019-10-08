BANKING giant Barclays has named one of its last two remaining branches in Pembrokeshire as one of the 100 it is pledging to keep open for at least the next two years.

The Tenby branch of the bank is amongst 15 in Wales which will stay until October 2021 and possibly beyond.

No mention has been made of any plans for the Haverfordwest branch.

Barclays has made the commitment in areas where they are the 'last bank in town' or the site is remote.

Tenby has come under the latter category, as there is also a branch of HSBC in the town. Lloyds, NatWest and Santander have closed in the resort in recent years.

The announcement by Barclays follows the closures this year of its branches in Milford Haven, Pembroke and Narberth, with the St Davids and Fishguard branches shutting in 2018.

Barclays says is also launching a new cashback scheme enabling people to withdraw money at small businesses - but said that from 2020 its customers will no longer have a facility which allows them to withdraw cash over the counter at Post Offices.