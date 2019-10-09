Rushing home on Christmas Eve cost a speeding driver £222.

Kerry Anne Dodgson, of Western Lane, Martletwy, pleaded guilty to speeding when she appeared at Haverfordwest magistrates court on Monday, October 7.

A charge of failing to provide information about the identity of the driver was dismissed.

The bench heard Dodgson was spotted driving a Vauxhall Astra at 39mph in a 30mph zone on the A390 at St Blazey, Cornwall, at 4.35pm on December 24.

Dodgson, who represented herself, said: “I honestly do not remember it. It was Christmas Eve so I must have been rushing home.”

The court was told that Dodgson, 36, previously held a clean driving licence.

Magistrates fined her £107 and ordered her to pay £85 costs and a £30 surcharge and added three penalty points to her licence.