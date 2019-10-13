MILFORD Haven School’s annual art exhibition is currently taking place at the Torch Theatre, running up to October 27.

The seventh annual exhibition includes 2019 GCSE students’ artwork; the students have produced a variety of drawings, paintings and sculpture, using many different materials and media to create an exciting collection.

The exhibition also features the work of former student Molly Wilkinson, who the school would like to remember, and who will be sadly missed.

An open evening, held on Monday, October 7, was well attended, and was opened by Cllr Guy Woodham, Cabinet Member for Education and Lifelong Learning, with refreshments provided by the Tesco store.

The exhibition is open weekdays and Saturdays 10am-8pm and Sundays 2pm-8pm.