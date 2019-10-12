CONVERTING a Second World War water carrier barge into a vessel that generates electricity from the power of the sea is among the innovative work of a Pembroke Dock business making waves across the world.

Mainstay Marine Solutions has welcomed the opening of the nearby Marine Energy Test Area (META) phase one, as an important milestone in an on-going drive to place Wales at the forefront of the world’s blue economy.

META aims to help marine energy developers deploy, develop and de-risk their marine energy technologies within the Haven Waterway.

The £1.9 million META project is being supported by the European Regional Development Fund through the Welsh Government, alongside the Coastal Communities Fund.

Led by Marine Energy Wales, META will enable early stage testing in the journey to the eventual commercial operation of marine energy devices.

Phase one consists of five sites directly adjacent to Pembroke Port.

Originally a boat building business, Mainstay Marine Solutions diversified into the marine renewable sector about four years ago with the construction of a tidal energy device for Tidal Energy Ltd.

As well as the conversion of the Second World War water carrier barge into a marine energy generating vessel for a company called Wave-Tricity, Mainstay’s other work includes the fabrication and assembly of a wave energy device for Australia-based AMOG Consulting.

The company is also currently working on 75-metre long wave energy conversion device with membranes that pulse to generate electricity.

Charlotte Wood, business development marketing manager at Mainstay Marine Solutions, said: “Much of our world’s surface is made up of water, so it makes perfect sense to use our seas because they offer an energy resource that’s clean and predictable.

“Pembroke Dock is an ideal location to deliver marine energy projects, thanks to our coastal expertise and the availability of local supply chain businesses which will also help create jobs and tackle deprivation.

“South west Wales is already a pioneer in the marine energy sector, with facilities like META phase one giving the opportunity to further grow a worldwide reputation for marine energy innovation and excellence.”