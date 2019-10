A SERVICE to remember lost babies, and raise awareness of infant death, will be held at Milford Haven Cemetery on Tuesday, October 15.

The baby loss awareness memorial service runs from 11-11.30am.

Last year, a Forget-Me-Not Baby Garden was opened at the cemetery by then-then mayor Rose Gray, deputy – now mayor -Terry Davies and chairman of the cemetery maintenance and land acquisition group, Cllr Mathew Rickard.

The garden is a place for people to sit and remember their precious babies.