WHILE Autumn starts to blow its chilly winds, Milford Haven Town Council is starting to think about the dreaded ‘C’ word.

The town council is welcoming applications from organisations for funds to assist their Christmas celebrations.

The town council has a budget of £2,000, with the average donation being £100.

Applications from groups that have not previously applied are particularly welcome.

All applications must be received by 5pm on Wednesday, November 6.

To apply, contact Milford Haven Town Council.

Email: admin@milfodhaventowncouncil.co.uk or see the town council website.

Alternatively, call 016464 692 505 for a form by post, or see the council’s Facebook page.