A NEW singing group for people with dementia, their friends and families, is being launched in Milford Haven later this month.

Cradle Choir will be held every Monday morning, 10.30-11.30am, at the Torch Theatre, starting on October 28.

The choir will sing a great range of music, with something for all tastes.

You don’t need to be able to read music; no auditions, and no cost, all standards welcome.

For more information call Jenn on 02920 635 063, or on 07891 765 696.