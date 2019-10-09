Mrs B M Davies

Freystrop

Beryl May Davies of Little Nash Farm, Freystrop, passed away on June 26 at Withybush Hospital after a short battle with cancer, aged 80.

She is survived by her husband David Davies, children Debbie, Vicki and James and grandchildren, Caitlin, Alys, William, George, Eliza, Cari and Rhys.

Born on the May 19, 1939 to her parents, Oswald and Ethel Johns, she was the third of five daughters and the middle sister to Mary, Doreen, Gladys and Evelyn. Her childhood home was Colby Mill Farm and she was a member of the local church in Wiston. She attended Llawhaden Primary school along with her sisters. Following primary school, she attended Narberth Grammar School, before leaving the family home to train as a Home Economics teacher in Bath. This is where she developed her skills in areas such as cooking – which were very much appreciated in the years to come! After training, Beryl lived as an independent young woman, taking up her first post teaching Home Economics and needlework at The Ridings school in Winterbourne, Bristol.

She returned to Pembrokeshire following the death of her father in the 1960s, and moved in with her mother in Wiston and near her sisters. She enjoyed being close to family and seeing her nieces & nephews, of whom she had 14. It was at this time that she took a maternity cover post in Tasker Milward school, where she worked briefly before becoming a Home Economics teacher in Milford Grammar school. It is there that she remained for the rest of her career.

Beryl and David married in Wiston church on the May 29, 1971 and they made their home at Little Nash Farm. Daughter Debbie followed in 1972, Vicki in 1976 and the surprise late addition of James in 1985 when Beryl was 46 years old! Beryl continued to teach and support David on the farm alongside motherhood. Beryl took early retirement from teaching in the late 1980s but retirement didn’t mean slowing down at all. Beryl was involved in many projects over the years and her Home Economic skills and knowledge of cooking were often called upon. As well as running cake icing classes and judging cookery competitions in local shows, she was also one of the first members of Freystrop WI, which she greatly enjoyed. She was also a part of Mother’s Union and was a great supporter of St Justinian’s Church, Freystrop and its fundraising events. The annual strawberry tea, soup luncheons and the Christmas Carol Service refreshments were permanent fixtures on her calendar. Another achievement that Beryl was very proud of was her book “Freystrop and Folk”. She was a great story teller and enjoyed learning about various topics, so compiling this book really satisfied her interest in the local area and the lives of local people.

One thing that was more important to Beryl than anything was family. She and David had been married for 48 years and were looking forward to celebrating their golden wedding anniversary in 2021. Beryl was a devoted sister to Mary Thorne, Doreen Manwaring, Gladys Williams and Evelyn Evans, a doting aunt to her many nephews and nieces and a beloved mother and grandmother. She will be greatly missed by all.

The funeral was held on 26th July at St Justinian’s Church followed by cremation at Parc Gwyn, Narberth and was conducted by Rev.Fr. Marcus Zipperlen.

David and family wish to thank all relatives, friends and neighbours for the sympathy and kindness extended to them in their bereavement.

Donations, if desired, in memory of Beryl, may be made payable to The Paul Sartori Foundation and sent c/o The Treasurer, Paul Sartori House, Winch Lane, Haverfordwest, SA61 1RP.

Mr V Lowry

Pembroke

Mr VALENTINE Lowry passed away on August 21 at the Meadows Care Home. He was 78.

He leaves his wife Angela, son Richard and daughter Joanne.

Val was born in Dublin, where he grew up with his family.

He joined the British Army in 1959, joining the Royal Regiment of Artillery. Most of his service was spent in Germany, Norway and Denmark, where he qualified as a winter warfare and skiing instructor.

He returned to the UK in 1966 to the School of Artillery, Manorbier, as an instructor, and where he met and married his wife.

His next posting saw a return to Germany where he served for the next ten years, carrying out operational tours during that time.

In 1981, Val was posted back to the Depot and home of the Royal Artillery at Woolwich, London, where he served as a Regimental Sergeant Major until his retirement from the Army in 1983.

Val then settled in Pembroke with his family.

He then pursued a second career as a financial advisor for 15 years.

His main passion then was walking his beloved dogs.

The funeral took place at Narberth crematorium on September 5. There were family flowers only.

Donations in lieu, if so desired, to the Meadows Care Home and the Royal British Legion, c/o funeral directors John Roberts and Son, 51 Bush Street, Pembroke Dock, SA72 6AN.

Mrs M E Morgan

Narberth

Beloved wife of the late Don Morgan, Mrs Marion Elizabeth Morgan of Station Approach, Narberth passed away suddenly but peacefully on August 25 at Blaenmarlais Care Home, aged 86.

Marion was born and brought up in Whitland, one of 14 children to Arthur and Winifred Dunbar.

When she met and married Don, they made their home in Narberth, where they spent many happy years. Married for 55 years, Marion was a devoted wife to Don and missed him dearly after his death in 2009.

Marion was an active member of the community, supporting Don and continuing in her own right after his death. Being founding members of the Senior Citizens Association and faithful member of Crinow Church, acting as secretary for many years.

Marion was devoted to her children, family was everything to her and she took a great interest and pleasure in watching not only her children, but also grandchildren and great-grandchildren grow, providing loving support for all of them.

Marion suffered declining health in recent years; she faced this with stoicism and courage.

Marion will be greatly missed by her family.

She leaves to mourn; children Robert, Mandy, Elaine and Elizabeth. Son-in-laws Paul, Robin and Tony. Grandchildren Claire, Andrew, Richard, Helen, Lauren, Jemma, Olivia, Abby, their partners Sian, Ceri, Matt and Will. Great-grandchildren Joshua, Amelia and Eva.

As well as a large extended family of brothers, sisters, nephews, and nieces.

The funeral was conducted by Rev Shirley Murphy, assisted by Rev Martin Cox on Thursday September 5 at Robeston Wathen Holy Cross Church, followed by cremation at Parc Gwyn Crematorium, Narberth.

Bearers were Andrew, Richard, Matt and Will.

Donations in lieu of flowers, if so desired for the Cochlear Implant Programme and The British Heart Foundation (local branch) c/o E.C. Thomas & Son Funeral Directors, Zoar Chapel Funeral Home, Llanteg, Narberth, SA67 8QH.

Mrs V I Thomas

Narberth

THE funeral took place recently of Mrs Vera Irene Thomas of Jesse Road, Narberth.

Aged 95, she passed away at Ridgeway Care Home, Llawhaden, on August 19.

A native of Narberth, Vera lived and worked in the town all her life.

It was whilst working in the Food Office during the war that she met her future husband, Walter.

They went on to marry in Bethesda Chapel, Narberth in 1952, but sadly, Walter passed away in 1974. Vera also lost her son Andrew in 1990 at the age of 22 years.

Vera’s main interests centred on her family and the chapel she attended. She was actively involved with the Ladies Sisterhood and the Senior Citizens Club, where she enjoyed the many organised trips. When her sight failed, she became a member of the Pembrokeshire Blind Society.

Vera was a dearly-loved mother to Helen, Annette and the late Andrew; mother-in-law to Martyn and Pete; grandmother to Christopher, Laura, Natasha and their partners Danielle, Greg and Tom and great-grandmother to Marcie.

She was also a cherished sister, aunt and great-aunt.

The funeral service was held on August 27 at Bethesda Baptist Church, Narberth and was followed by cremation at Parc Gwyn, Narberth.

The service was conducted by the Rev. Chris Rees.

The bearers were son-in-law Martyn, nephew Neil Rossiter and close family friends Gerald Hicks and Terence Neale.

Donations, if so desired, for the British Heart Foundation, may be made c/o E.C. Thomas & Son, Funeral Directors, Zoar Chapel Funeral Home, Llanteg, Narberth SA67 8QH and 21 Main Street, Pembroke SA71 4JS.

Mrs M A Smith

Pembroke

MRS MARION Alice Smith, of Lower Row, Pembroke, passed away on August 27, at the age of 85, at Morriston Hospital, Swansea.

Mrs Smith, a native of Pembroke, worked for many years as a nurse at both Riverside Hospital and The Cottage Hospital, Pembroke.

Her fondest area of nursing had been the time working as a nursery nurse, as she formed a strong bond with the children in her care and would often come asking her mother to adopt them.

Marion was a well-read woman who had a thirst for knowledge and took interest in religion, politics, and was also a keen baker.

Mrs Smith survived her late husband Eric Smith and daughter Sandra.

Family left to mourn, three sons: Michael, Kevan and Clive, sister Pam, sister-in-law Pauline, many grandchildren and great-grandchildren, who will all dearly miss their Granny Smith.

The funeral service, officiated by Rev Peter Owen Jones, was held on Wednesday, September 11, at St Mary’s Church, Pembroke, followed by interment at St Michael’s Cemetery.

Bearers for the service were staff of EC Thomas & Son.

Donations, if so desired, to the British Heart Foundation, c/o EC Thomas & Son, Funeral Directors, 21 Main Street, Pembroke SA71 4JS and Zoar Chapel Funeral Home, Llanteg, Narberth, SA67 8QH.