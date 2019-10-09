A man who stole £100 while collecting for charity has left his ‘short criminal career’ behind him, a court has heard.

Alfie Shelley, of St Nicholas Crescent, Pembroke, admitted failing to comply with the requirements of a community order when he appeared at Haverfordwest magistrates court on Monday, October 7.

Julie Norman of the probation service, told the court it was Shelley’s second breach of the order and he had only completed four of the 100 hours of unpaid work he had been sentenced to, but had only attended the induction at the placement, and had failed to attend two appointments.

The bench heard that Shelley, 20, had been sentenced to a community order after being convicted of a theft, involving claims he was collecting for Comic Relief and planning to take part in a sponsored walk.

He collected around £100 from various people while knocking on doors. He was later returned to court to be convicted of a similar offence.

Mike Kelleher, defending, said Shelley had never been in trouble before 2019, and had not offended since his January conviction for theft.

“He had no previous convictions until this year. It coincides with him leaving home and he has been struggling in his own accommodation.”

Mr Kelleher added that Shelley had ‘significant health problems’ and had missed one meeting with the probation service because he had a hospital appointment, and another because he had a meeting with the county council.

“He is struggling, but he is trying to better himself. He is attending a catering course and has support for that.

“Hopefully, it will be a very short criminal career and is now over.”

Magistrates adjourned sentencing until November 4 for a medical report to be made available.