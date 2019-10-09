Four people were injured, two cars damaged, and a dog had to be put down following a back road crash, a court has heard.

Michael William Bolton, of Lawrenny Road, Cresselly, Kilgetty, appeared before Haverfordwest magistrates on Monday, October 7.

Bolton, 60, had denied driving without due care and attention, but changed his plea to guilty before day of the trial.

Prosecutor Danielle Lodwig said Mr and Mrs Vincent were travelling towards Cresswell Quay on a single track road known locally as ‘Dirty Lane’ when they saw Bolton’s Ford Fusion driving at speed towards them on April 4.

“Mr Vincent slowed down and went to move over to the grass verge to allow the defendant to come through. However, the defendant then went on to the same side of the road and headed straight for them, causing a collision.”

Bolton was found to be just under the legal alcohol limit at the scene.

He told officers: “I swerved, and they swerved in the same direction and we came into a collision.”

The court heard that Bolton had no previous convictions, and held a clean driving licence.

Jonathan Webb, defending, said Bolton saw the other car after emerging from a blind bend.

He added it was not possible to control the direction of his skidding car, and Bolton had not been breaking the 60mph speed limit.

“He slammed on, and went into them. He accepts driving without due care and attention, not because of excessive speed, but perhaps he was driving too fast for the road conditions at that time. There was mud and manure on the road.”

Mr Webb said Bolton’s partner suffered internal injuries and he was on the waiting list for an operation as his knee was ‘smashed up’ during the impact.

“If anyone was the loser in this, unfortunately it was Mr Bolton.”

The bench heard that both vehicles were damaged and the other occupants received injuries from the airbags and seat belts.

Their dog, who was in the car at the time, suffered trauma and had to be put down the following day.

Mr Webb added: “This is clearly a one-off. He accepts that on that unfortunate day, in that unfortunate incident, that he was at fault.”

Magistrates fined Bolton £90 and ordered him to pay £200 costs and a £30 surcharge. Six penalty points were added to his licence.