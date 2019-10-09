A driving test had to be cancelled after a ‘moment of madness’ led to a woman getting behind the wheel while more than double the drink-drive limit.

Sophie Leanne Smith, of Kensington Road, Neyland, pleaded guilty to driving while over the legal alcohol limit when she appeared at Haverfordwest magistrates court on Tuesday, October 8.

Smith, 20, also pleaded guilty to driving without third-party insurance and otherwise than in accordance with a licence.

Sian Vaughan, prosecuting, said police received a call from members of the public who were concerned about the way a Mercedes was being driven on Merlins Hill, Haverfordwest, at 1am on September 22.

“It seemed to be having difficulty staying in its carriageway.”

Officers stopped the car and Smith was found to have 90mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, more than double the legal limit of 35mg.

Checks revealed she only had a provisional driving licence and was not insured to drive the vehicle.

Mike Kelleher, defending, said: “This young lady took a very, very bad decision to drive.”

He added that the owner of the car, who had a full licence, was in the passenger’s seat when Smith was stopped.

The court heard that Smith was a full-time support worker, and had been due to sit her driving test that week.

Mr Kelleher said: “It’s a shame that not thinking straight and a moment of madness means that she has missed this opportunity.

“This was a very stupid decision, rashly taken at the time.”

Magistrates disqualified Smith from driving for 23 months and ordered her to pay £970 in fines, costs and a surcharge.