THE latest report from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (September 24) found unprecedented and dangerous changes to global climate driven by global heating.

Sea level rise caused by melting ice, particularly in Antarctica, is accelerating and will continue do so until the end of the century.

Almost two billion of the world's population live in coastal areas. Even if heating is restricted to just 2C many trillions of dollars of damage will be done and there will be many millions of migrants.

These projections are far worse than those previous predicted by the IPCC.

Urgent action is required to cut CO2 emissions.

For the sake of the human race on the planet, fossil fuel power stations must be phased out.

Two alternatives are available for our power generation - nuclear or renewable.

Nuclear has its advocates but it's expensive (increasing our fuel bills), has a high carbon footprint in power station construction, problems with safe disposal of nuclear waste and very high cost of decommissioning of plants (often borne by the taxpayer).

Renewable energy, particularly wind, has become much cheaper, is safer and is well suited to our normally windy conditions.

The National Grid, despite Mr Haskell’s protestations (Western Telegraph, September 18), has often stated that by the strategic use of the interconnector and adequate backup (which it also needs for other unplanned power station outages and the wide daytime variability in demand) it can cope with wind's intermittency.

Follow the science, Mr Haskell, put aside your pathological dislike of wind energy, get your head out of the sand and help us work towards phasing out the burning of fossil fuel in our energy generation.

You know it makes sense.

VIAN ROBERTS,

Saundersfoot