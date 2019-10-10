A WOMAN’S breasts became exposed while she shouted racial abuse at her neighbour, a court has heard.

Leanne Thomas, of Meyler Crescent, Milford Haven, appeared before Haverfordwest magistrates on Tuesday, October 8.

She pleaded guilty to a racially aggravated offence of causing harassment, alarm or distress.

Sian Vaughan, prosecuting, said Thomas, 37, had got on with her neighbour of four years until she approached her while drunk last year.

“At about 5.45pm on August 13, she (the neighbour) was at home with her children looking out of her window and saw Miss Thomas falling out of a taxi. Her partner was trying to pick her up off the floor.”

Thomas noticed the woman closing her curtains, and gestured as if to invite her outside for a fight.

She swore and called her a name, and also made threats to take her dog.

Miss Vaughan added: “She was hanging over the fence with her breasts hanging out, she then went running towards the house and pulled her skirt up to show her backside to members of the public.”

Thomas called the complainant names and continued the abuse as she stumbled towards her fence.

“Her breasts were exposed and hanging over the fence. A dog was jumping up and licking at her breasts.”

Andrew Issac, defending, said Thomas immediately pleaded guilty to the offence, adding that there had been disputes between the two neighbours.

“This lady just snapped on this evening.

“In interview she apologised for offending anyone and said she was ‘absolutely mortified’ and genuinely sorry.”

“On this evening she had been drinking and decided enough was enough.”

Mr Issac added: “My client is at pains to say that she is not a racist at heart.”

Magistrates fined Thomas £300 and ordered her to pay £117 in costs and a surcharge.

The chairman of the bench said: “You can’t go around acting in the way you have been after having a few drinks.

“It must be embarrassing for you.”