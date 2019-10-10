PEMBROKESHIRE-born Lynwen Brennan, whose international career in film special effects has seen her working on Star Wars and Jurassic Park, is to receive a BAFTA Cymru award.

Lynwen, who grew up in Penally and went to Tenby’s Greenhill School, will be presented with the Special Award for Outstanding Contribution to Film and Television at the ceremony in Cardiff this Sunday (October 13).

Lynwen is the general manager and executive vice president of Lucasfilm, where she has risen through the ranks after joining them as technical area leader in computer graphics in 1999.

Prior to joining the company, she had 10 years’ experience in visual effects software development at companies such as Parallax Software, Avid Technology and Alias Wavefront.

In 2016, she was made a CBE for her services to the film industry.

Lynwen said: “It is both a tremendous honour and a bit surreal to be receiving such a prestigious award from BAFTA Cymru. I am incredibly proud to be Welsh, and never imagined that I would be so honoured by the industry and country that I love so much.

“Having worked with such an amazingly talented group of professionals at Lucasfilm, ILM and Skywalker Sound for 20 years, it is truly a testament to their creativity, innovation and tenacity that I can accept this esteemed award on their behalf.”

Also receiving a BAFTA Cymru Special Award at the ceremony will be drama producer Bethan Jones, whose credits include Les Miserables, Sherlock and War and Peace.