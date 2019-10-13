RETIRING from industry opened a variety of diverse doors for 68-year-old Simon Moffett.

A prolific fundraiser and campaigner for Prostate Cymru, he has driven a 1936 Morris Eight from Pembrokeshire to the World War One battlefield of Mametz Wood; constructed scenery for the Clarbeston Road Players and has penned a pantomime and a play.

Discovering that he enjoyed writing, Simon, who lives in Crundale, joined a creative writing class organised by Learning Pembrokeshire at the Bloomfield Centre in Narberth.

After producing short stories, he then decided to branch out into his first book.

“It was during a class in February 2014 that the idea emerged to write about a cartoonist drawing a graphic novel,” Simon explained. “Encouraged by the tutor, Judith Barrow, and class members, I persevered and the novel – entitled Max, by Sonny – has just been published.”

Simon took early retirement after a career in mechanical engineering and management in the oil industry.

The work included investigating accidents, which means constructing complex timelines from witness statements and other evidence.

Said Simon: “This process has many parallels with building a story, and gives insights into human behaviours and interactions.”

Max, by Sonny - subtitled ‘A cartoonist and the lives he draws’ - was recently launched at Haverfordwest’s VC Gallery, where Simon was introduced by fellow Prostate Cymru champion Brian Harries.

Said Barry John from the VC Gallery: “We were very proud to host the launch of Simon’s book.

“Simon asked the gallery to be the venue because he loves the ethos of our charity, and the work which we carry out with veterans and the wider community.”

*Max, by Sonny, is published by Cambria Publishing and is on sale at the Victoria Bookshop, Haverfordwest and Chapter One, Narberth Museum.