TWO HAVERFORDWEST groups have scooped £5,000 each as part of housebuilder Persimmon Homes’ charity campaign supporting under-18s.

Persimmon Homes has handed out more than £1,000,000 in cash prizes to organisations as a part of its Building Futures campaign, supporting three categories: sport, education & arts and health.

The winners were decided by a public vote and were announced at a ceremony at York Racecourse on Tuesday, October 8.

Paul Sartori Hospice at Home and Haverfordwest Swimming Club each gained £5,000, along with fellow west Wales group Penclawdd Junior Band.

Haverfordwest Swimming Club will spend the money on training new coaches, as well as some much-needed training equipment, while Paul Sartori Hospice at Home will use the cash to continue its counselling services.

Andy Edwards, managing director at Persimmon Homes West Wales, said: “The Building Futures scheme has been a great success and we had a brilliant evening celebrating the fantastic work of so many organisations supporting young people in our communities.

“We have been overwhelmed by both the response to the competition, and the hard work and dedication of those involved within all the groups.”