PINK and blue lights are currently shining out in Pembrokeshire to mark Baby Loss Awareness Week.

Tenby's Castle Hill, together with Manorbier Castle and Pembroke Castle are being illuminated in the colours to raise awareness of pregnancy loss and the death of a baby.

Now in its 17th year, the week, that runs until next Tuesday (October 15), is being spearheaded by Sands, the stillbirth and neonatal death charity.

Local mum Nia Payne's little girl Gwennie was born sleeping earlier this year.

Nia - originally from Tenby, who now lives in Cilgerran - approached Pembrokeshire County Council with the request for the special floodlighting for the locations.

Giving the news that the blue and pink lighting is taking place, she posted on Facebook: "When you look at these landmarks, even in passing, please have a thought for all the babies and angels born in our beautiful area."